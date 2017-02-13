Sanctuary churches seeing more people seeking help

Rev. Ailsa Guardiola Gonzalez, pastor at First Christian Church, said she is seeing more undocumented immigrants seeking help. (Source: (Source: Tucson News Now)

Since joining the National Sanctuary Movement last month, more than 700 churches in the U.S., including some in the Tucson area, have opened their doors to people affected by President Donald Trump's deportation orders.

On Jan. 18, pastors from the United Methodist Church Desert Southwest Conference, First Christian Church, Eastside Covenant Church and Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist met in favor of the sanctuary coalition.

First Christian Rev. Ailsa Guardiola Gonzalez said her church is used for people to plan for the future, educate themselves about different options for their family and to pray.

She said people can also get legal help and emotional support.

“We don't have people knocking on our doors saying 'let me in,'" she said. "That's not really what we are seeing. What we are seeing are some real concerns that people are having and trying to find ways to respond."

Guardiola Gonzalez said even though churches will provide physical sanctuary if necessary, it is a last resort.

"If and when they decide, it is because they have received final orders of deportation and maybe they have already been looked for at their home," she said. "They are trying to find a safe space in order to not have their families separated."

The Southern Arizona Sanctuary Coalition is supporting four active sanctuary cases in Phoenix, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

