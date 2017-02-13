Texas Roadhouse Grilled shrimp

If you're looking for a place to take your sweetie to dinner this Valentine's Day, Texas Roadhouse has a few romantic ideas.



They joined us on Fox 11 to make one of their signature shrimp dishes.



Ingredients:

Shrimp

Butter (melted)

Lemon Wedge

Seasoning (Old Bay, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion Powder)

Compound Butter:

1. Lemon Pepper Butter (fresh lemon juice, black pepper and whipped butter

2. Garlic Butter (chopped garlic, onion powder and whipped butter



Step 1 – Prepare Shrimp (If using frozen shrimp, thaw them first.)

Using desired size shrimp, place them on a flat surface with tails facing the same direction

Run skewer through each shrimp ensuring they are as flat as possible and slightly separated (This will ensure even cooking)

Once all shrimp are skewered, season the shrimp evenly using a shaker (This will ensure even seasoning and flavor)

Step 2 – Cook Shrimp

Place 1/2 of melted butter per skewer on griddle or non-stick pan

Place skewered shrimp on griddle (repeat for each skewer)

Cook for approximately 2 minutes

Using tongs turn all skewers over

Once turned ladle 1/2 ounce compound butter over each skewer

Cook for approximately another 2 minutes or until shrimp are done (shrimp should be firm and slightly white in color; not translucent)

Step 3 – Serve Shrimp

Place skewered cooked shrimp on a serving platter or individual plate(s).

Serve with a lemon wedge and ramekin of melted compound butter (for dipping)

