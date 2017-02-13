Crews keeping eye on fire in Dragoon Mountains

A wildfire is burning near the top of the Dragoon Mountains in Cochise County, authorities said.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the fire was spotted Sunday and was large enough to be seen from miles away.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, the CCSO said there was no update on the fire.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.