Broken reclaimed water pipe causes midtown street closure

By John Ames, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A midtown street is closed because of a broken reclaimed water pipe, and officials say repairs could take up to a week to complete.

East Glenn Street is closed west of North Craycroft Road, between North Woodland Avenue and North Sidney Boulevard.

The 30-inch water line broke in the 5400 block of E. Glenn Street, near WV Whitmore Elementary School.

Tucson Water said a contractor would begin repairs on Monday, Feb. 13. Repairs are expected to take a week to complete.

Non-local traffic should use East Fort Lowell Road or East Grant Road as alternate routes.

Drinking water service is not affected by this broken line.

