UPDATE: West-side intersection reopens after fatal crash involvi - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: West-side intersection reopens after fatal crash involving bicyclist

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
A Tucson police investigator looks at the front-end damage of a truck at the crash scene. (Source: KOLD News 13) A Tucson police investigator looks at the front-end damage of a truck at the crash scene. (Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A bicyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle on Tucson's west side on Monday, Feb. 13, has died, police said.

The intersection of Miracle Mile and Flowing Wells was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

No other details about the victim were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

  • New lawsuit says former Baylor student-athlete was gang-raped by multiple football players

    New lawsuit says former Baylor student-athlete was gang-raped by multiple football players

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:19:12 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

    A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.

    A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.

    •   
Powered by Frankly