UPDATE: West-side intersection reopens after fatal crash involving bicyclist

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A Tucson police investigator looks at the front-end damage of a truck at the crash scene. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A bicyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle on Tucson's west side on Monday, Feb. 13, has died, police said.

The intersection of Miracle Mile and Flowing Wells was closed for about three hours for the investigation.

No other details about the victim were immediately available.

Miracle Mile/Flowing Wells is now open following the earlier collision pic.twitter.com/kFugJ6EmJ7 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 13, 2017

Sadly, the collision at Miracle Mile/Flowing Wells has turned fatal. The intersection will be closed for about another hour. pic.twitter.com/F8lZPbT405 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 13, 2017

Tucson Police investigating a crash involving a car and a bicyclist at Miracle Mile & Flowing Wells. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/YLpz7vX02d — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) February 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.