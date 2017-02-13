Dave & Buster’s to open restaurant in Tucson, looking to hire 230

It's official, Dave & Buster’s is hiring for its Tucson location.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the company announced it is looking for 230 people to work at the restaurant.

Dave & Buster’s, scheduled for an April opening, will be located at South Park Avenue near Interstate 10.

The company said it is looking for servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. To apply, go HERE.

The new site boasts 30,000-square-feet of food, drinks and entertainment and is the fourth Dave & Buster’s in Arizona.

"We are thrilled to announce our new location in Tucson and look forward to making a lasting impact on the community with this one- of-kind venue," General Manager Ed Childs said in a news release. "We are eager to meet energetic applicants looking to join Dave & Buster’s dynamic work culture. For candidates who want to work in a lively, fast-paced and fun atmosphere, apply online today!"

