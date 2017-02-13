UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled Goodyear man and his dog found saf - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled Goodyear man and his dog found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Silver Alert for Harold Robert Lynch has been canceled, according to the Goodyear Police Department.  

Lynch and his dog were found safe, he was found alert and in good condition. 

He had been reported missing Monday afternoon from his retirement home at 14930 West Wigwam Boulevard.  

