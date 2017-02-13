UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled Goodyear man and his dog found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Silver Alert for Harold Robert Lynch has been canceled, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

Lynch and his dog were found safe, he was found alert and in good condition.

GYPD SILVER ALERT CANCELLED! Mr. Harold Lynch and his dog were found. He is alert and appears to be in good condition. — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) February 13, 2017

He had been reported missing Monday afternoon from his retirement home at 14930 West Wigwam Boulevard.

