Reviews of gem show less than sparkling

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase ended its two-and-a-half week run Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, amid concerns the foot traffic and sales may have been down this year.

While the official numbers are still weeks away, a snapshot of vendors, promoters and workers at the 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show and the Pueblo Show at Riverpark Inn points to a concern over sales and attendance.

One of those is Merv Feick, owner of Indiana9Fossils, who after 20 years, says he will not be coming back to Tucson.

"This is the worst show that we've ever had, bar none," Feick said. "Even from our worst show, this has been the worst show. It's very disappointing."

A vendor from Brazil said at the Riverpark Inn, "The big buyers did not come into town this year."

He did not want his name used because he said he didn't want to get into politics but said many of his clients told him, "Not this year, maybe next."

Asked why he thought that is, he said, "Uncertainty."

Another, who deals in geodes and crystals said his foot traffic was "OK" but his sales were "far down from last year."

Lowell Carhart, a promoter for the 22nd Street show, said, "A lot of them just didn't come here this year."

He said he believed "foot traffic was down about a third this year." He said his show performed well and may have seen a small increase because of a "big promotional effort."

A fossil vendor from India, who would not give his name because he's concerned about a possible visa issue, said even if there was an increase in foot traffic, "it did not translate into sales."

Another said after 43 years in coming to Tucson, he will come back but wants to see if "another location may work better."

To a person, all associated with the gem show said sales were weak at best.

"This was a real bad show," Feick said. "Our numbers were down about 66 percent from what they were last year."

Feick said his family is done with shows and will look for a permanent place near his home in Branson, MO.

When asked why the downturn, there was a variety of answers.

Some blamed the strong dollar which drove away some of the biggest buyers, generally from China or Japan. Others believe the Tucson show may have become too big and too competitive. Still, they agree that would not account for a lack of eyeballs.

Others blamed the uncertainty after the recent election, which has created immigration and visa issues which are yet to be resolved.

The Tucson show is an international event which brings people from all over the world so there are a variety of opinions but visa issues are high on the list.

Some believe that uncertainly has driven others to wait and spend their money overseas.

"They're going to the Munich show, the Sainte Marie gem show in France," Feick said. "They are choosing to spend their dollars overseas where they don't have to travel to the US to do so."

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.