Tucson woman sentenced for sending child porn to imprisoned husband

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A 28-year-old Tucson woman has been sentenced for mailing child porn to her husband, who's in prison awaiting trial on other child porn charges.

Federal officials said Breana Van Dyck was sentenced to 5 1/4 years in prison Monday, Feb. 13. Once released, she will be on lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

She was found guilty of mailing child porn to her husband Ryan Van Dyck in September 2016.

"Van Dyck, using the U.S. Postal Service, printed and mailed child pornography to her husband at the Central Arizona Detention Center," federal officials said in a news release.

READ MORE: Youth soccer ref suspected of sharing child porn

Ryan Van Dyck was arrested in 2014 on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities said they found evidence that he was involved in downloading and sharing child pornography.

Ryan Van Dyck was a youth soccer referee and piano teacher in the Tucson area, according to authorities.

He was involved with the Pima County Soccer League, the Soccer Federation referee program and the Arizona Interscholastic Association, police said.

Van Dyck also advertised locally for piano lessons for children 6-14 years old and also had contact with the public through his business, Premier Landscaping, police said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.