Goodwill Job Connection partnering with C3 Customer Contact Channels to host job fairs

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Goodwill and C3 Customer Contact Channels will be holding two job fair events. C3 is looking to hire more than 380 customer service and sales reps for the Tucson area. 

The first event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Kolb Job Connection Center, 7201 E 22nd Street Tucson, AZ 85710.

The second event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Midvale Job Connection Center, 1680 W. Valencia Rd. Tucson, AZ 85746. 

Apply Online - www.c3connect.com

