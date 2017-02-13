Sunnyside Unified students earn engineering awards for futuristic city designs

Students from Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School earned several awards at the Arizona Regional Future City competition that was held in Phoenix on Jan. 28.

They were recognized and received awards in five different categories (out of a field of 90 teams); they were:

Costa Verde (Daniela Castro, Brianna Robles, Adrian Urquides) for Best Essay; Best Application of Quality Concepts to Future Cities, American Engineering Society for Quality; Walton Sustainable Community Award sponsored by Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives of ASU.

for Best Essay; Best Application of Quality Concepts to Future Cities, American Engineering Society for Quality; Walton Sustainable Community Award sponsored by Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives of ASU. Ruang Awam Kommunity (Devante Redmond, Edgar Rodriguez, David Tarajcak) - Best Short City Video

- Best Short City Video Annapolis (Jannah Dangalan, Jose Moreno, Ernesto Reyes, Andres Leon) - Special Award for Project Management sponsored by the Project Management Institute

The Future City program gives middle school students an opportunity to do the things that engineers do—identify problems; brainstorm ideas; design solutions; test, retest and build; and share their results. Sunnyside students solve relevant, real-world community issues while developing their authentic voice for advocacy and change.

Students work together as part of a three member team to imagine, research, design and create sustainable cities of the future with innovative, multiuse public spaces. Future City is an engaging way to build students’ 21st century skills.

The Lauffer Future City program was launched four years ago by Jackie Nichols, an educator in the Sunnyside District in Tucson, Arizona.

This year, eight student engineering teams represented Lauffer Middle School in the Future City Regional Competition. More than 200 Lauffer students have participated in the Future City program since its beginning in 2013.

