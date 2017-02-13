Sunnyside Unified students earn engineering awards for futuristi - Tucson News Now

Sunnyside Unified students earn engineering awards for futuristic city designs

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Students from Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School earned several awards at the Arizona Regional Future City competition that was held in Phoenix on Jan. 28.  

They were recognized and received awards in five different categories (out of a field of 90 teams); they were: 

  • Costa Verde (Daniela Castro, Brianna Robles, Adrian Urquides) for Best Essay; Best Application of Quality Concepts to Future Cities, American Engineering Society for Quality; Walton Sustainable Community Award sponsored by Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives of ASU. 
  • Ruang Awam Kommunity (Devante Redmond, Edgar Rodriguez, David Tarajcak) - Best Short City Video
  • Annapolis (Jannah Dangalan, Jose Moreno, Ernesto Reyes, Andres Leon) - Special Award for Project Management sponsored by the Project Management Institute

The Future City program gives middle school students an opportunity to do the things that engineers do—identify problems; brainstorm ideas; design solutions; test, retest and build; and share their results. Sunnyside students solve relevant, real-world community issues while developing their authentic voice for advocacy and change.

Students work together as part of a three member team to imagine, research, design and create sustainable cities of the future with innovative, multiuse public spaces. Future City is an engaging way to build students’ 21st century skills.

The Lauffer Future City program was launched four years ago by Jackie Nichols, an educator in the Sunnyside District in Tucson, Arizona. 

This year, eight student engineering teams represented Lauffer Middle School in the Future City Regional Competition. More than 200 Lauffer students have participated in the Future City program since its beginning in 2013.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Wash woes near Oracle and Ft. Lowell

    Wash woes near Oracle and Ft. Lowell

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:50:40 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People who live and work near two City of Tucson washes near Oracle and Ft. Lowell are concerned about their safety. Michael Moore II has watched the homeless take old mattresses and couches dumped on the side of the road and use them to make camp in the washes under Oracle Road. “

    People who live and work near two City of Tucson washes near Oracle and Ft. Lowell are concerned about their safety. Michael Moore II has watched the homeless take old mattresses and couches dumped on the side of the road and use them to make camp in the washes under Oracle Road. “

  • Five Guys now the 'best burger' in town

    Five Guys now the 'best burger' in town

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:21:49 GMT

    According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".  

    According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".  

  • 'Ride of Silence' honors killed or injured cyclists

    'Ride of Silence' honors killed or injured cyclists

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:01:52 GMT
    Participants in Ride of Silence in Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)Participants in Ride of Silence in Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Dozens of cyclists took part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.  

    Dozens of cyclists took part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly