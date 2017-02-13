La compaña Verizon ofrece datos ilimitados otra vez

Clientes tiene la opción de comprar datos ilimitados otra vez , comenzando el lunes.
La compañía tendrá su plan de datos que habían quitado hace seis años. Otras compañías que compiten con Verizon han tenido que bajar los planes de servicio.
Por $80 dólares al mes los clientes también tendrá 10 gigas, ‘hotpots’ y llamadas y mensajes a Canadá y México.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.