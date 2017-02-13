La compaña Verizon ofrece datos ilimitados otra vez - Tucson News Now

La compaña Verizon ofrece datos ilimitados otra vez

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
( Fotografía por : Verizon/CNN) ( Fotografía por : Verizon/CNN)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Clientes tiene la opción de comprar datos ilimitados otra vez ,  comenzando el lunes. 

La compañía tendrá su plan de datos que habían quitado hace seis años. Otras compañías que compiten con Verizon han tenido que bajar los planes de servicio.

Por $80 dólares al mes los clientes también tendrá 10 gigas, ‘hotpots’ y llamadas y mensajes a Canadá y México.

Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now.

