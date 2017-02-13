Un oficial fue despedido después que un video de él se volviera viral

El domingo un video de celular captó las imágenes de un Oficial de Jackson golpeando a un sospechoso ( no identificado) que tenía esposas.
El Jefe Lee Vance inmediatamente hablo con los Investigadores de Asuntos Internos. El lunes las investigación terminaron y los resultados fueron entregados al Jefe Vance.
La investigación mostro que el oficial violo las policíacas.
El oficial fue identificado es Justin Roberts, quien fue despedido.
Dos celulares fueron los que captaron las imágenes de incidente.
