PACC waiving adoption fees for PetSmart Charities national event

With puppy and kitten season in full swing, the Pima Animal Care Center is bursting at the seams.
Today we have a double dose of cuteness. Our Tuesday's Tails are Calliope and Jessie!
This week's Pet Pal is "Dakota!" She's a sporty gal that would make a great hiking partner.
Today's Tuesday Tails are Zipper and Reva! Reva is a 3 year old pit bull terrier mix. Zipper is a 4 year old shepherd mix. He can be both active and calm.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
