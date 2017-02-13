PACC waiving adoption fees for PetSmart Charities national event

You haven't missed out on a chance to adopt your new 'fur'ever friend. This weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 17 - 19 Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees on all cats and dogs.

“It’s not too late to find your Valentine,” said Justin Gallick, PACC director of community engagement said in a recent release. He added that PACC is hoping to find families for 100 pets during the three-day event.

Cats and dogs will be available for adoption (and the waived fees) at five Tucson PetSmart locations:

PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore (dogs and cats)

PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target (dogs and cats)

PetSmart at Irvington & I-19 (dogs and cats)

PetSmart at River & Orange Grove (dogs and cats)

PetSmart at Grant & Swan (cats only)

PACC will also honor the free adoption special at its shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, all weekend long. The shelter opens from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The standard $17 licensing fee will still apply to all adult dogs.

