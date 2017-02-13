UPDATE: Crash scene cleared, eastbound I-10 at Palo Verde reopened

Crash on eastbound I-10. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Crash on eastbound I-10 near Palo Verde. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Eastbound Interstate 10 is back open at Palo Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

REOPEN: I-10 EB at Palo Verde in #Tucson has reopened. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 14, 2017

No word yet on what caused the crash.

First look at the EB I-10 & Palo Verde crash & closure. My photographer is driving. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/d34eoNuILr — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 14, 2017

Westbound I-10 remained open.

