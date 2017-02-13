American Red Cross volunteers deploy to help in Northern California

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are deploying to Northern California to help those who have been evacuated after a massive erosion hole was discovered in an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam.

The main goal for all volunteers will be helping those who had to evacuate their homes and leave everything behind.

"Usually our emphasis is on sheltering and on feeding and getting people safe. Getting them a good place to stay, food to eat. We also send out nurses and mental health people," said Pat Eger, disaster program volunteer partner with the Red Cross.

Two Red Cross Volunteers from the Southern Arizona chapter are on standby to go help those who have been evacuated from their homes.

Donna Wood is a red cross volunteer from Oklahoma who is in Tucson to help out with training. She received a call Sunday morning saying her help was needed in California.

Wood says she started planning her trip right after the call. She checked in with her family, figured out what clothes and supplies she would need and researched the situation.

"It's a shot in the dark. You really don't know whats going on there," Wood said.

Wood will be working as a staff advocate, helping oversee the other Red Cross volunteers. She said she's no stranger to getting that phone call asking for help.

All volunteers have trained and prepared for many hours prior to deployment.

"There are requirements. There is a minimum number just to become a Red Cross volunteer, and then depending on what jobs you want to do, you have three or four courses that you have to take in order to be deployed," Eger said.

Volunteers usually help out for a minimum of two weeks. Wood says the experience can be tough, but it's always rewarding.

"It's very noisy at times, very busy and you go from a quiet household to loud and busy. But then there is an enthusiasm when you get there, you look at all of these people who have given up their time. Wow, some of friends I see, that I've work on with on other disasters. There is an anticipation that I'm making a contribution," Wood said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.