American Red Cross volunteers deploy to help in Northern California

People who live and work near two City of Tucson washes near Oracle and Ft. Lowell are concerned about their safety. Michael Moore II has watched the homeless take old mattresses and couches dumped on the side of the road and use them to make camp in the washes under Oracle Road. “
According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".
Dozens of cyclists took part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
The City of Tucson environmental services is taking action against illegal dumping, by closing several recycling centers.
