Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept.: Catalina Foothills H.S. teacher arrested

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A former Catalina Foothills High School teacher is facing two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release.

A Catalina Foothills H.S. student reported an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher, 45-year-old Charles Schubert, on Friday, Jan. 27 according to the PCSD release. Schubert has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Crimes Against Children detectives took over the investigation and learned through witnesses and evidence that Schubert had engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship with a student at the school.

The case was presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office and an indictment was issued against Schubert.

