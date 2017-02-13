Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept.: Catalina Foothills H.S. teacher arrested

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Glendale police are looking for a man they say was wearing a mask and threatening kids in the neighborhood.
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
A woman in Pima County has been accused of taking part in a disturbing sexual assault case involving several young children.
