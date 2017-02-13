Countdown for Ina Interchange Project

The countdown is on for a major construction project on Tucson's northwest side.

Construction for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Ina Road Interchange Project starts early Wednesday morning.

ADOT said the overall goal of the project is to ease up traffic congestion and improve safety. ADOT said once it’s done, drivers will no longer be held up by a train.

“There’s the whole potential of vehicle collision between the trains and the cars. So one of the major components of this project is to take Ina Road over the railroad tracks, so that will eliminate that safety component and eliminate all of that delay,” ADOT District Engineer, Roderick Lane said.

Starting at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, ADOT will close the on and off ramps at Ina Road for the next two years. Ina Road will stop at the railroad tracks on the East side and the frontage road on the West side.

ADOT District Engineer, Rod Lane, said during the first phase of construction, all I-10 traffic will shift to the East side – while crews d rop down the westbound lanes of the Interstate to match the level of the frontage road. ADOT said the finish product will look similar to the Twin Peaks Interchange.

i 10 Ina Road Construction Traffic by Tucson News Now on Scribd

During construction drivers can use Cortaro and Orange Grove as alternative routes. ADOT says there will be increased traffic there but they’re working to adjust the stoplights.

“We’ve been working very closely with our regional partners, both Pima County and Marana to work on signal timings and adjusting those timings to try and get the most efficiency we can with this change as it evolves,” Lane said.

After Ina Road project is complete in 2019, next up will be the Ruthrauff Interchange. All business along Ina will remain open during construction.

