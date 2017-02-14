Student of the Month Recognition

People who live and work near two City of Tucson washes near Oracle and Ft. Lowell are concerned about their safety. Michael Moore II has watched the homeless take old mattresses and couches dumped on the side of the road and use them to make camp in the washes under Oracle Road. “
According to a Harris Poll, released on Tuesday, May 16, Five Guys surpassed In-N-Out for the "best burger joint".
Dozens of cyclists took part in the annual Ride of Silence. This event is hosted worldwide with the purpose of honoring those who have been killed or seriously injured while cycling.
The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted theft criminal damage case involving an ATM machine.
The City of Tucson environmental services is taking action against illegal dumping, by closing several recycling centers.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Dillon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 38, about half a mile west of Westover Road, said Corporal Sonny Collins. One of the vehicles, which was traveling east, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on while it was driving west.
