Student of the Month Recognition

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District) (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.

This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting. For the month of February, Mr. Erich Schoenberger, Director of Medical Imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.

A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.  The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Fairness:

  • Brookie Schnepf, Combs High School, Grade 12
  • Kyli Arnspiger, J.O. Combs Middle School, Grade 7
  • Waylon Deel, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 4 (not pictured)
  • Eva Tafolla, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 1 (not pictured)
  • Estefania Mora, Harmon Elementary, Grade 1
  • Tryohn Lipford, Harmon Elementary, Grade 2 (January recognition)
  • Kaila Solis, Ranch Elementary, Grade 1
  • Riley Arndt, Simonton Elementary, Grade 2

