Major road project to cause delays in midtown Tuesday

Drivers can expect big delays Tuesday, Feb. 14 as crews complete a major road project.

Both northbound and southbound travel on Stone Avenue at Speedway Boulevard will be shut down as crews complete the final paving at the intersection.

The closure will be in place from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Workers have been out here since before 5am. Only 1 lane both WB and EB on speedway is open @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/J2nCV3Dhaq — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 14, 2017

Eastbound and westbound travel on Speedway Boulevard at Stone Avenue will be allowed, but travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Speedway Boulevard.

Pedestrian access will be limited at the intersection.

Drivers are being asked to use Main Avenue or Sixth Avenue as detour routes.

This work is part of the Stone Avenue – Drachman Street to First Street Roadway Improvement Project that began in June 2016.

