TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS SEE INCREASED TPD PRESENCE

Police in Tucson are stepping up traffic enforcement around four busy and dangerous intersections in the city. http://bit.ly/2lFIAvT

The Tucson Police Department said speeding is one of the top causes of death on Arizona's roads and highways.

Wilmot/Broadway in midtown one of those "high collision intersections." One bicyclist told me on camera it's a 'death trap' @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/LVglInb2sb — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 12, 2017

The targeted intersections are: East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way on the north side, South Wilmot Road and East Broadway Boulevard on the east side, South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street on the south side and North Oracle and West Grant on the northwest side.

This enforcement isn't just drivers. @Tucson_Police cracking down on pedestrians crossing busy intersections when they shouldn't #tucson pic.twitter.com/UVpawGjpOH — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) February 14, 2017

Officers will target traffic violators in those specific intersections until September.

2. CATALINA HS TEACHER ACCUSED OF HAVING SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT

A former Catalina Foothills High School teacher is facing two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release. http://bit.ly/2lKZJRw

A Catalina Foothills H.S. student reported an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher, 45-year-old Charles Schubert, on Friday, Jan. 27.

Schubert has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

#BREAKING: Catalina Foothills HS teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor. More on his charges live at 9pm. Pic Source: PCSD pic.twitter.com/Y0yHn1F7fB — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 14, 2017

Crimes Against Children detectives took over the investigation and learned through witnesses and evidence that Schubert had engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship with a student at the school.

3. SALES AT GEM SHOW LESS THAN SPARKLING

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase ended its two-and-a-half week run Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 amid concerns foot traffic and sales may have been down this year. http://bit.ly/2kmiJZG

While the official numbers are still weeks away, a snapshot of vendors, promoters and workers at the 22nd Street Mineral and Fossil Show and the Pueblo Show at Riverpark Inn points to a concern over sales and attendance.

#tucson gem show. Not official yet but some vendors say sales bad to awful. Reasons why #tucsonnewsnow at 5 pic.twitter.com/EeQjcLdV4j — Bud Foster (@budfoster) February 13, 2017

One of those is Merv Feick, owner of Indiana9Fossils, who after 20 years, says he will not be coming back to Tucson.

"This is the worst show that we've ever had, bar none," Feick said. "Even from our worst show, this has been the worst show. It's very disappointing."

HAPPENING TODAY

It's not too late to find your Valentine!

As part of their "Give Love" campaign, you can get a furr-ever friend from the Pima Animal Care Center for just $14 or less.

That includes puppies and kittens.

Each animal is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a free vet visit.

To see what pets are available, CLICK HERE.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy today with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

We'll stay sunny and warm for most of the week, but expect showers on Saturday and Sunday.

