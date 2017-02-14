TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson Border Patrol identifies the man involved in a shooting with agents at an immigration checkpoint.
Tucson Border Patrol identifies the man involved in a shooting with agents at an immigration checkpoint.
The suspect accused of robbing a Circle K and threatening an employee with a screwdriver has been arrested.
The suspect accused of robbing a Circle K and threatening an employee with a screwdriver has been arrested.
There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Time Square during lunch time.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.