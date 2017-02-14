School districts prepping for Ina Interchange Project impact

As crews get ready for a major road project, schools in the area are making sure construction won't delay classes.

The Ina Interchange Project is set to close a stretch of I-10 at Ina Road for the next two years starting Feb. 15.

The Marana Unified School District’s Transportation Director Alisha Meza says her team has been hard at work to make sure students' commutes aren't affected by the construction.

"It was actually about this time last year when we were looking at our bus routes, so that when we started in August, we had already rerouted so that we wouldn't have to impact our students and our families when the change was made,” Meza said.

The district picks up around 5,500 students, covering more than 500 square miles with 100 bus routes each day.

Meza says parents shouldn't notice a difference in their child getting to class if they take the bus.

"We are pretty much going to be using Cortaro Farms, Thornydale… we can also use the Twin Peaks, Linda Vista and even Tangerine to get around there,” Meza said.

For children who don't ride the bus, the districts says parents should look at their route to make sure their child gets to class safely and on time.

Amphitheater Public Schools has also made changes to routes that travel out of district for things like field trips and athletics.

