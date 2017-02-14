School districts prepping for Ina Interchange Project impact

There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
Officials say 18-year-old DeAllen Washington was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies. We are working to learn more about this latest arrest.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A young deer met his match in fellow shopper Tom Grasswick during an early morning shopping run to a Walmart.
