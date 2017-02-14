Tuesday's Tail: Lady

This week's Tuesday's Tail is Lady.

She is a 6-year-old boxer mix who was brought to Pima Animal Care Center when her owner could no longer care for her.

Lady may be a little gray in the face, but she's got energy to spare. She is looking for an active home and is ready for plenty of walks.

Her previous home reported that she can be a containment challenge, so Lady would do best in a home with a secure yard.

Because Lady is a member of PACC's Long Timers Club, her adoption fee has been waived.

Plus, she will also go home with all of her shots, a microchip and a free vet visit voucher. A $17 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.

If you'd like to take Lady home, call PACC at (520) 742-5900 or head to 4000 North Silverbell Road.

PACC will be participating in PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend. Visit select PetSmart locations or 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. for free adoptions on all PACC pets!

Taz, who came on the show last week, was adopted shortly after his appearance!

