Pair the perfect wine with dinner or dessert

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

We're helping you with last minute ideas for Valentine's Day. Aris Cabrera, executive chef at The Grill at Quail Creek, shares which wine goes best with this sweet recipe. Plus, a breakdown of other wine pairings.

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CRÈME BRÛLÉE 

Ingredients for the Creme Brulee: 

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar 
  • 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (1/2 cup) 
  • 1 Cinnamon stick, 2 cloves and 1 start anise in a cheese cloth
  • 5 large egg yolks 

Ingredients for caramel topping: 

  • 4 tablespoons sugar 

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees. 
  2. Make the creme brulee: Heat cream and 1/4 cup sugar and spices in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves and the cream just begins to simmer. Add chocolate, and whisk until melted and smooth. 
  3. Whisk remaining 3 tablespoons sugar with the egg yolks in a medium bowl.  Slowly pour cream mixture into yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Strain custard through a fine sieve. 
  4. Pour custard into four 4-ounce ramekins. Transfer ramekins to a roasting pan, and fill pan with enough boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of ramekins. 
  5. Bake until custards are just set, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. 
  6. Carefully remove from water, and let custards cool. 
  7. Assemble the cremes brulees: Refrigerate for 1 hour. Top each with 1 tablespoon sugar. Hold a small handheld kitchen torch at a 90-degree angle 3 to 4 inches from surface of custard. Move flame back and forth until surface is caramelized.

