Pair the perfect wine with dinner or dessert

We're helping you with last minute ideas for Valentine's Day. Aris Cabrera, executive chef at The Grill at Quail Creek, shares which wine goes best with this sweet recipe. Plus, a breakdown of other wine pairings.

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CRÈME BRÛLÉE

Ingredients for the Creme Brulee:

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 Cinnamon stick, 2 cloves and 1 start anise in a cheese cloth

5 large egg yolks

Ingredients for caramel topping:

4 tablespoons sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Make the creme brulee: Heat cream and 1/4 cup sugar and spices in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves and the cream just begins to simmer. Add chocolate, and whisk until melted and smooth. Whisk remaining 3 tablespoons sugar with the egg yolks in a medium bowl. Slowly pour cream mixture into yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Strain custard through a fine sieve. Pour custard into four 4-ounce ramekins. Transfer ramekins to a roasting pan, and fill pan with enough boiling water to reach halfway up the sides of ramekins. Bake until custards are just set, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes. Carefully remove from water, and let custards cool. Assemble the cremes brulees: Refrigerate for 1 hour. Top each with 1 tablespoon sugar. Hold a small handheld kitchen torch at a 90-degree angle 3 to 4 inches from surface of custard. Move flame back and forth until surface is caramelized.

