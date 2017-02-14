Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Orange Grove

Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.
According to a federal agency, Tucsonans earn quite a bit less than the national average.
Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Districts are working to combine the districts. In a meeting on Wednesday, May 17, both boards met and voted unanimously to explore consolidating the two.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.
