Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Orange Grove

A motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Tucson sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on West Orange Grove Road near North La Cholla Boulevard.

Both eastbound lanes of Orange Grove were closed in the area following to the crash.

Brian Keeley, spokesman for Northwest Fire Department, said the driver suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

No name has been provided but Keeley said the motorcyclists is in his 20s.

