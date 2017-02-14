Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Orange Grove - Tucson News Now

Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Orange Grove

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Tucson sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on West Orange Grove Road near North La Cholla Boulevard.

Both eastbound lanes of Orange Grove were closed in the area following to the crash.

Brian Keeley, spokesman for Northwest Fire Department, said the driver suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

No name has been provided but Keeley said the motorcyclists is in his 20s.

    Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients. 

    Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.

    The Tucson Fire Department is saving more than people in emergency situations.

