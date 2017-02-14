Valentine's cards to be delivered to refugees in Tucson

A table was set up at Exo Roast Co. to allow anyone to make Valentine's Day cards for refugees and immigrants. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A community group celebrating Valentine's Day and Arizona's birthday took a moment to ensure refugee families in Tucson had a special day as well.

The group, "Why I Love Where I Live," hosted a Valentine's Day pop-up event at local coffee shop Exo Roast Co. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

A table was set up at the cafe for anyone interested in making a Valentine's Day card for refugees and immigrants.

At least 100 hundred cards were collected by 11 a.m.

Dani Enriquez, 21, thought of the idea as President Donald Trump's executive order for a temporary travel ban dominated the headlines.

"I'm encouraging people to make Valentine's Day cards and letters for people in our community and abroad just to show solidarity for our Muslim immigrant refugee neighbors and other fellow human beings and just showing some kindness," Enriquez said.

The cards will be delivered to the Islamic Center of Tucson and the Iskashitaa Refugee Network.

Enriquez said she plans to scan some of the Valentine cards and send them to the mosque in Quebec that recently fell victim to an attack.

Alongside the Valentine's Day table, "Why I Love Where I Live" set up event information about Arizona's 105th birthday, which coincides with Valentine's Day.

The pop-up event also encouraged visitors to write post-it notes for a large heart mural at the coffee shop.

"We really believe that when you love where you live, you really care deeply about it and then become active and involved and making it an even better place," group founder Kristin Tovar said.

Later tonight, “Why I Love Where I Live” will host a birthday celebration event at the Creative Tribe Studio located on 236 S. Scott Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m.

