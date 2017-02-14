UPDATE: SILVER Alert canceled for Goodyear man, found safe

The Goodyear Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert on Steven Perez.

According to the GPD Perez was found by a family member in the area of 2200 block of 48th Lane in Phoenix.

He appears to be in good condition and he is being checked out by Fire Department.

Perez was last seen at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, on foot at Abrazo West Campus Hospital.

