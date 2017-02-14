Tucson teen plays at Grammy Awards

It's time to celebrate! Nearly 4,000 Pima Community College students will walk across the stage at this year's graduation ceremony.
This designation is given by KaBOOM! Playful City USA, a national non-profit that honors cities and town across the U.S. for putting the needs of families first. Oro Valley has earned the designation every year, beginning in 2011.
While participating in Operation Countermeasure, Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Station and deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department pulled over a truck for a traffic violation and found drugs hidden inside.
Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients.
Tucson police are using basketball to reach out to our community's youngest members.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
