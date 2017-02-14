Tucson teen plays at Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards is considered by some as music’s biggest night.

One of the artists that performed at the show on Sunday, Feb. 12, has Tucson ties. Miranda Agnew is a senior at University High School. She plays the trumpet in the jazz band.

On Sunday, the sound of her trumpet rang loud and clear as she played “America the Beautiful” right next to Neil Portnow, the President of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. There were millions of people watching, including some famous artists right in the front row.

“I knew that there were people there that were famous watching me, but thinking about that wouldn’t help,” Agnew said.

She auditioned for the Grammy Jazz Band and was told in November that she made the cut. But she wasn't allowed to tell anybody about the accomplishment. The senior said she was excited to be picked to play.

Agnew found out about playing the solo two days after arriving in LA, as she prepared to play with the Grammy Jazz Band. Miranda called the experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She has been playing trumpet since the fifth grade and fell in love with jazz in the seventh grade. One of her goals is to play jazz professionally in a band.

