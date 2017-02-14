TUSD governing board pulls superintendent discussion from agenda - Tucson News Now

TUSD governing board pulls superintendent discussion from agenda

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Unified School District governing board decided to pull the superintendent discussion from Tuesday night's agenda. 

The packed room gave that decision a standing ovation. 

The request to review superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez’s contract was initiated to be an action item by the newest board member, Rachael Sedgwick. She also lists discussing the general counsel, Todd Jaeger’s contract too. 

The item included discussion, consideration, and action of employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, salaries, discipline, and resignation of the two, but didn't include any attachments to explain why.

However, the board just needs three members to vote to fire Dr. Sanchez. 

Tucson News Now reached out to former board president Adelita Grijalva who was surprised about the late addition to tonight’s agenda. 

“There are no grounds for terminating him,” said Grijalva. “If he is fired, we’d still have to pay his salary for 15 months.”

Right now, Sanchez’s base salary is more than $200,000 a year. 

She added this is a terrible time to consider something like this, especially since the item doesn’t explain a backup plan if Dr. Sanchez is fired. She’s concerned about who will be the interim superintendent and how the search process will go. 

She explained if there was interest in not renewing Dr. Sanchez’s contract, it would usually be a months-long process which would start in executive session, a heads up to the superintendent, a public announcement the district is searching for a new superintendent. 

Dr. Sanchez told Tucson News Now that he was caught off guard by the agenda item too.

“It’s totally out of the blue,” he said. “Both Todd Jaeger and I have asked for clarity about why this is on the agenda and what it means and we haven’t received an answer.”

“If they fire us, they violate not just a breach of contract, but wrongful termination,” said Dr. Sanchez. “There’s no rational basis for any of this,” explaining he has “no choice” but to take legal action if he’s fired tonight. 

Sedgwick could not immediately be reached for comment. 

The father of a TUSD student told Tucson News Now that he was upset there was no transparency, and that he likes Dr. H.T. Sanchez and did not think it was fair how quickly the discussion ended up on the agenda at the last minute.

Another parent said Dr. Sanchez's impact on the district was the reason she was enrolling her daughter into kindergarten at a TUSD school. However, if he had been fired she said she would have enrolled her kids somewhere else, like a private school.

