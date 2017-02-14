Drug catapult found attached to US-Mexico border fence

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Border Patrol agents in Douglas, Ariz. removed a catapult from the border fence, which was being used to hurl bundles of marijuana into the U.S. from Mexico. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents with the Douglas Station recently found two bundles of marijuana that had been catapulted across the border into the U.S. from Mexico.

According to a recent release, BP agents were patrolling near the Douglas Port of Entry on Friday, Feb. 10 when they noticed several people gathered on the south side of the fence.

The group quickly moved away when the agents approached.

The agents found a catapult system attached to the south side of the border fence.

They searched the area nearby and found two bundles of marijuana.

BP agents contacted Mexican law enforcement to investigate, and then removed the catapult from the fence. It was seized by Mexican authorities, while the agents seized the two bundles of marijuana, which weighed more than 47 pounds.

