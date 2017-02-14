Sahuarita Police looking for suspects in shoplifting case

The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for three people suspected of shoplifting more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart at 18680 South Nogales Highway.

SPD officers responded on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to the Walmart in reference to two different shoplifting incidents, according to a recent release.

Walmart management stated the first suspects were a man and woman that walked out with a shopping cart full of $1,000 in merchandise, and in the second a single female walked out of the store with a cart full of electronics worth $2,000 and loaded it into a white utility van in the store's parking lot.

Suspects in the first incident are described as a Hispanic man 5'10" tall, weighing 280 pounds with very short hair and brown eyes and a Hispanic woman, 5'3" tall, weighing 130 pounds with dirty blonde hair to her mid-back. She has a tattoo on her right thigh that resembles a flower.

The suspect in the second incident is described as a Hispanic woman 5'6" tall, weighing 140 to 150 pounds with long dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Sahuarita Police Department at (520)344-7000 or for those who want to remain anonymous, they can call 88 Crime at 882-7463.

