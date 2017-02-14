Everything you need to know about the Ina Road closure

There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.