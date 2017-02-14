Everything you need to know about the Ina Road closure

After months of preparation, the Ina Interchange Project has officially begun.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15, the on and off ramps of Ina Road will be closed for two years.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the overall goal of the project is to ease up traffic congestion and improve safety.

ADOT said once it’s done, drivers will no longer be held up by a train.

"There’s the whole potential of vehicle collision between the trains and the cars. So one of the major components of this project is to take Ina Road over the railroad tracks, so that will eliminate that safety component and eliminate all of that delay,” said ADOT District Engineer Roderick Lane.

FULL CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Ina Road at I-10, including the east and westbound I-10 on and off-ramps at Ina Road, will close beginning 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, for approximately two years.

The westbound I-10 off ramp to Orange Grove Road will close to traffic on Wednesday, Feb. 15. This will stay in place for approximately two years. Drivers can exit at Sunset Road and take the westbound frontage road to Orange Grove Road.

ADOT crews will shift eastbound I-10 traffic to current westbound I-10 lanes between Friday, February 17 and Saturday,

ADOT crews will shift westbound I-10 traffic to the current westbound I-10 frontage road between Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18.

The eastbound I-10 frontage road is now a TWO WAY street between Gillette Road and Starcommerce Way with two separate stop signs.

Watch for a new stop sign on the left lane of the westbound I-10 frontage road at Sunset Road beginning 1 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will be in place for approximately 25 months. The right lane will remain unchanged.

Westbound I-10 between Sunset and Cortaro roads will narrow to one lane from 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, for striping.

Eastbound I-10 between Twin Peaks and Orange Grove roads will be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, for striping.

Ina Road is narrowed to one lane in each direction between I-10 and Silverbell Road and traffic has been shifted to the north side of the road through fall of 2017.

CONTROLLED CHAOS

How to navigate around the Ina Road Interchange Project. (Source: ADOT)

As crews work on the road, the Town of Marana has a plan to counteract the chaos.

"We're looking at various signal timing tools that we can pull out of our toolbox," said Keith Brann, an engineer for Marana.

A double-pump left signal will cycle cars through the intersection of Orange Grove and Thornydale roads. This will allow for two left-turn arrows for every green light to lighten the traffic load.

They've moved a new median to open on Ina, which allows westbound traffic to turn around after approaching the construction zone.

All this while ADOT crews prepared pavement on parts of Orange Grove Road.

"That's really worn," Lane said. "It's pretty old pavement, so we're preparing for an increase in traffic."

Once Ina Road closes, they'll rework the Interstate 10 frontage to get it ready for the full highway detour on Friday.

"People won't be bouncing around in their cars as they travel through it," Lane added.

Crews hope to calm some concerns, but tell Tucson News Now it's still an adjustment.

"With many construction projects," Brann said. "Once it's over you tend to forget the pain you had to go through and you love it when its open."

The Ina Road Interchange Project. (Source: ADOT)



A BRIGHTER FUTURE

While some drivers said they welcome change, other are dreading the disruption.

"I'm all for it!" said Irma Estrada. "Yes, if it improves our roads, yes!"

"It's going to put a lot of stress on people," said Jim Burdett.

Others said it's important to focus on the project's long-term effects.

"In the long run, if you look at the bigger picture, it's going to be better," said Jodi Caldwell.

For immediate project plan updates, drivers can download the Town of Marana "Project Ina" app.

