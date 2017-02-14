Just in time: Bridge, road open to west-side traffic as project closes Ina Road

Drivers can cross the Santa Cruz River on West Sunset Road for the first time since 1983. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The Sunset Road bridge over the Santa Cruz River opened on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

It will serve as a relief valve for the impending traffic mess which promises to test the patience of drivers blocked by the construction zone on Ina Road.

The bridge on West Sunset Road is still a construction zone and will be for a few weeks, so there is a 25 MPH speed limit.

Deputies will be on hand to make sure that speed limit is enforced.

In fact they are already present, after leading a small ceremonial procession across the bridge as it opened at 4:15 p.m.

Pima County has been trying to find the money to replace the bridge after it was washed out in the 1983 floods, but never had the money until now. The $7 million comes from RTA funds.

The bridge is opening about six weeks early because of the need to give people on Tucson's west side access to or across Interstate 10 without facing traffic issues.

Some say the opening is vital.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said, "(Drivers) would be facing huge traffic delays and traffic congestion if the road were not available and open for traffic. So it's one of those essential pieces that people won't understand how important it was with having Ina closed. And if we would have waited two months, there would have been a lot of consternation."

Another project will prove to be helpful. The city of Tucson held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon for a section of North Silverbell Road between West Grant and West Goret roads. It will also provide a detour and relief valve for the Ina Road project for west-side drivers.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.