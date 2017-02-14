UPDATE: Officials ID man who died in Tangerine Road crash

Officials have identified the man who died in a collision on Tangerine Road on Tuesday night, Feb. 14.

According to a news release from the Marana Police Department, 33-year-old Jose Javier Barajas-Barron of Tucson died when the car he was driving crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Tangerine Road, between I-10 and North Dove Mountain Boulevard.

Marana PD working a serious two vehicle collision at tangerine and Dove Mountain. — Marana PD (@MaranaPD) February 15, 2017

This is the crash that has Tangerine shut down. Driver of car killed. Semi driver not injured. #tucsonnewsnow pic.twitter.com/UtF5qDiNiR — Carolyn Yaussy (@photog_cyaussy) February 15, 2017

