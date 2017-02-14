Teacher claims dating website scam cost him a career

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A young high school teacher claims what started out innocently ended in a web of extortion, an anonymous letter and phone call to his school.

It cost him his job and now he's suing to get it back.

Andre Perrault said he was on the dating site OK Cupid in April 2016 when he was messaged by someone claiming to be an 18-year-old college student from Tucson.

He said they made plans to meet.

The Spanish teacher said what happened next was the start of a scam that cost him money, his job and reputation.

"About 15 minutes before we were supposed to meet I received a phone call from a very anxious and angry man saying that I was inappropriately communicating with his 16-year-old daughter," Perrault said.

Perrault, who was 24 at the time, said the man threatened to sue and demanded money.

"I just immediately reacted in stupidity and paid this man to leave me alone," he said. "That was initially about $800. He came back multiple times for more and more money."

Asked why he didn't call the police, Perrault said he "was very ashamed of the situation" and didn't even tell his own parents about it.

Perrault said he paid about $2,000 through PayPal.

The calls stopped and he thought the situation was over, but he was wrong.

In September, Perrault was called to the principal's office after an anonymous letter was sent to the school district. The note claimed Perrault met someone on OK Cupid back in 2015 and had sex with her multiple times despite knowing she was 17.

A copy of the anonymous letter was sent to the Marana Unified School District about teacher Andre Perrault.

Perrault told the principal he didn't do anything wrong.

At the time, he said he thought it could have been connected to a different woman he'd met on OK Cupid and didn't tell the principal about the extortion.

"I thought that it was handled, that it was over, and these people would leave me the heck alone," he said.

But a week later, a woman left an anonymous phone message at the school, saying Perrault "should know" what it was about.

Perrault recognized the area code as the same one the extortionist used. That's when he told the principal all about the extortion.

Tucson News Now asked to speak to someone from the Marana Unified School District, but they declined due to the $5 million lawsuit that is in motion.

Documents we received show Marana put Perrault on leave and started an investigation, with the help of the Marana Police Department.

He was accused of "violating district policy" and "recklessly engaging in a pattern of conduct with females who are in high school and/or under 18," and not being "truthful" with administrators.

The school district looked at a police report from 2015 that involved a woman making claims against Perrault. No charges were filed in that case.

In addition, during the MPD investigation, an Oro Valley police officer and cyber-crime expert said he was familiar with this type of dating website scam.

He said he had seen a similar case involving someone in the military. Perrault also showed police the PayPal receipts to prove he had paid all the money.

Ultimately, the district didn't fire him.

Since Perrault was not tenured, they simply chose to not renew his contract.

The district claimed it was cheaper than a disciplinary hearing.

Perrault said he feels the real reason was to avoid a hearing because the district knew the charges were false. He said it also prevented him from having a chance to save his job and reputation.

"This hurt very bad," he said. "It really pains me to not be able to teach. This is my life's long journey and it's at a standstill thanks to them."

