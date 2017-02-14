Businesses have mixed thoughts heading into Ina Interchange Project

Businesses along Ina Road expressed mixed feelings heading into the 2-year long Ina Interchange Project.

Traffic restrictions at the I-10, Ina interchange start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, Hooters will be added to list of businesses that are calling it quits due to the construction. Businesses like Starbucks, Waffle House, Circle K and Jack in the Box have already closed.

Dave Peterson, regional supervisor for Hooters, said they've seen a decrease in business at the Hooters on Ina the past six months.

"It's slowly just gotten more and more. We were up for our renewal. So we were trying to make the decision if we could stand it out or not. But with that kind of decrease, we can't afford to keep it open," Peterson said.

Meanwhile, other businesses along Ina say they're planning on sticking it out for the next couple of years.

Bedroxx, located right next to Hooters, said they are staying open. They have plans to add things like laser tag to attract more people and keep it a destination for their guests.

They say it is a little bit scary to see the stores around them close, but they're hopeful the growing pains of construction will be worth it.

"It could go one of two ways. It could go really good, it could go really bad. You never know but we're just going to do our best," said Boo Johnson, a Bedroxx employee. "We have a lot of regulars that come in and they always ask us, hey what are you guys doing. We just tell them we're staying open. Obviously you wont be able to reach us through the freeway but there is a bunch of different ways to get here."

