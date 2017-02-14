Tucson's January 8th Memorial - Human Embrace Posters available

Approximately 2,000 people participated in the Human Embrace event at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona on January 8, 2017. Posters are now available for a $10 donation and can be picked up at the following locations:



Pak Mail of Tucson - 1800 E. Ft. Lowell Rd., #126 - Tucson, Arizona 85719

The Core at La Encantada - 2906 E. Skyline Drive #277 - Tucson, Arizona 85718

The Teal Saguaro - 5395 E. Erickson Road - Tucson, Arizona 85712

Pie Bird Bakery and Café - 177 N Church Avenue - Tucson, Arizona 85701



All proceeds will benefit the January 8th Memorial Foundation. Additional information can be located at tucsonsmemorial.org

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.