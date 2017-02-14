Trico awards 2017 POWER Grants to nine non-profit charities

Thanks to a grant from Trico Electric Cooperative, nine local charities are benefiting children and adults with food and basic needs, as well as education and literacy in Trico service areas.

The following charities received grants:

Marana Unified School District Student Services - Power Pack Program – provides backpacks filled with food for weekends - $5,000

Community Food Bank in Amado - Food boxes and other food items for those in need - $5,000

Community Home Repair Projects of AZ - Emergency repairs and safety adaptations - $5,000

United Community Health Center - Reach Out and Read program to promote early literacy - $4,500

Sahuarita Food Bank - BackPack Program – provides backpacks filled with food for weekends - $5,000

Arivaca Helping Hearts - Basic necessities for those in need - $5,000

Marana Unified School District Family Resource - Provide food & clothing to students in need - $5,000

Make Way for Books - Early literacy program - $4,500

Arizona Youth Partnership - Provide job/career and academic development - $1,000

Since 2008, the Providing Opportunities with Effective Resources (POWER) Grant program awards grants up to $10,000 to individual agencies. Trico employees select the funding focus each year and a volunteer committee of employees makes the final selections.

