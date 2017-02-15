High School Girls State Basketball Tournament

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) – High school scores from the first round of the state girls’ basketball tournament.
6A
#5 Tucson def. #12 Perry, 50-21 / Badgers will face #4 Millennium
5A
#9 Ironwood Ridge def. #8 Maricopa, 52-46 / Nighthawks will face #1 Mesquite
#1 Mesquite def. #16 Mountain View Marana, 93-31
#5 Marana def. #12 Betty H. Fairfax, 48-43 / Tigers will face # 4 Chaparral
#6 Desert Edge def. #11 Sahuaro, 51-46
#7 Cienega def. #10 Ironwood, 43-37 / Bobcats will face #2 Arcadia
4A
#9 Canyon Del Oro def. #8 Thunderbird, 57-46 / Dorados will face #1 Cactus Shadows
#5 Pueblo def. #12 Moon Valley, 66-44 / Warriors will face #4 Flagstaff
#2 Seton Catholic def. #15 Rio Rico, 90-22
3A
#16 Monument Valley def. #17 Empire, 66-49
#14 Tanque Verde def. #19 Florence, 53-43 / Hawks will face #3 Chinle