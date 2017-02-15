High School Girls State Basketball Tournament - Tucson News Now

High School Girls State Basketball Tournament

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) – High school scores from the first round of the state girls’ basketball tournament.

6A

#5 Tucson def. #12 Perry, 50-21 / Badgers will face #4 Millennium

5A

#9 Ironwood Ridge def. #8 Maricopa, 52-46 / Nighthawks will face #1 Mesquite

#1 Mesquite def. #16 Mountain View Marana, 93-31

#5 Marana def. #12 Betty H. Fairfax, 48-43 / Tigers will face # 4 Chaparral

#6 Desert Edge def. #11 Sahuaro, 51-46

#7 Cienega def. #10 Ironwood, 43-37 / Bobcats will face #2 Arcadia

4A

#9 Canyon Del Oro def. #8 Thunderbird, 57-46 / Dorados will face #1 Cactus Shadows

#5 Pueblo def. #12 Moon Valley, 66-44 / Warriors will face #4 Flagstaff

#2 Seton Catholic def. #15 Rio Rico, 90-22

3A

#16 Monument Valley def. #17 Empire, 66-49

#14 Tanque Verde def. #19 Florence, 53-43 / Hawks will face #3 Chinle

  • SportsMore>>

  • Cats take Game 1 from ASU

    Cats take Game 1 from ASU

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:50 GMT

    Arizona, def. ASU, 6-5.

    Arizona, def. ASU, 6-5.

  • Stadium for Rams, Chargers delayed; won't open until 2020

    Stadium for Rams, Chargers delayed; won't open until 2020

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:39:56 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:39:56 GMT
    The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020.
    The opening date for the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020.

  • Hong earns NJCAA All-American after final round at NJCAA Championship

    Hong earns NJCAA All-American after final round at NJCAA Championship

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:38:59 GMT
    Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College women’s golf season came to an end on Thursday at the NJCAA National Championship. The Aztecs finished in 16th place out of 18 teams with a total of 1437 (387-344-354-352). Sophomore Desiree Hong (Sahuaro HS) capped off her career at Pima with her second straight NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention honor. She finished the final round with a four-over par 75 and placed 15th in the individual standings with a 311 (77-79-80-75). She ...
    Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College women’s golf season came to an end on Thursday at the NJCAA National Championship. The Aztecs finished in 16th place out of 18 teams with a total of 1437 (387-344-354-352). Sophomore Desiree Hong (Sahuaro HS) capped off her career at Pima with her second straight NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention honor. She finished the final round with a four-over par 75 and placed 15th in the individual standings with a 311 (77-79-80-75). She ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly