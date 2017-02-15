When Salvo Met Adia - Tucson News Now

When Salvo Met Adia

By Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Wildcat head basketball coach Adia Barnes and assistant Salvo Coppa are one of the few wife and husband coaching tandems in college athletics. Above is the story of how they met and how their relationship works as partners on and off the court.

