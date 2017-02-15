When Salvo Met Adia

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Wildcat head basketball coach Adia Barnes and assistant Salvo Coppa are one of the few wife and husband coaching tandems in college athletics. Above is the story of how they met and how their relationship works as partners on and off the court.
Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College women’s golf season came to an end on Thursday at the NJCAA National Championship. The Aztecs finished in 16th place out of 18 teams with a total of 1437 (387-344-354-352). Sophomore Desiree Hong (Sahuaro HS) capped off her career at Pima with her second straight NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention honor. She finished the final round with a four-over par 75 and placed 15th in the individual standings with a 311 (77-79-80-75). She ...
