Surviving Project Ina: Prince Road businesses talk impact

The Ina Interchange Project is underway and for many business owners on Prince Road, this construction is all too familiar.

A similar project on Prince Road took several years to complete before finally reopening to traffic in March 2014.

As the project on Ina Road kicks off, many business owners have been forced to make some big decisions on whether to stay open or close their doors for good.

Both Weathersby Windows and Doors and SD Media on Prince Road stayed open during construction, and say it was tough.

"It's a good thing that we were already established here for the last few years, but for somebody who is just starting up who is having to face all these different challenges, it's going to be a real struggle for them,” said John Navarro with Weathersby Windows and Doors.

Business went down significantly and foot traffic went down to zero.

"Have a Plan B,” said Jose Suastez with SD Media. “Because if you think the first year is going to be tough, wait for the second one, because the second one will be even harder. So have a Plan B."

The Ina Interchange Project will shut down the Ina on and off ramps for nearly two years.

Several businesses have already called it quits, including Hooters, Starbucks, Waffle House, Circle K and Jack in the Box.

Meanwhile, other businesses along Ina Road say they're planning on sticking it out for the next couple of years.

Bedroxx, located right next to Hooters, said they are staying open.

They have plans to add things like laser tag to attract more people and keep it a destination for their guests.

