TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

1. ONE KILLED IN CRASH ON TANGERINE ROAD

A man was killed in a crash between a car and semi on Tangerine Road, between Interstate 10 and Dove Mountain on Tuesday. http://bit.ly/2l7yDUI

Marana PD working a serious two vehicle collision at tangerine and Dove Mountain. — Marana PD (@MaranaPD) February 15, 2017

The man was driving the car.

The driver of the semi, a woman, was not injured.

A portion of Tangerine Road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Tangerine Road has reopened between Dove Mt. and I-10 after vehicle fatality collision. — Marana PD (@MaranaPD) February 15, 2017

2. MAN SERIOUSLY HURT IN CRASH ON ORANGE GROVE ROAD

A motorcycle crash on the northwest side of Tucson sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. http://bit.ly/2lKaA1q

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on West Orange Grove Road near North La Cholla Boulevard.

Brian Keeley, spokesman for Northwest Fire Department, said the driver suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

No name has been provided, but Keeley said the motorcyclist is in his 20s.

3. KOLD INVESTIGATION REVEALS SUPERINTENDENTS' SALARIES

How much does the superintendent of your school district make?

Tucson News Now dug into the salaries of the men and women who lead public education in southern Arizona.

A public records request returned nearly two dozen contracts from school districts and their superintendents.

There's a variety of district sizes in southern Arizona, so we consulted two surveys -- one from Arizona and one from across the nation -- to put the salaries and benefits into perspective. http://bit.ly/2liQzht

H.T. Sanchez, superintendent of the Tucson Unified School District comes in at the top. He will earn a base salary of $270,000 in 2017.

The Ina Interchange Project officially begins!

The Ina ramps to I-10 will be closed for the next two years.

#CLOSURES: Here are the current closures in place on the NW side. Will stay closed for 2 years! #ProjectIna pic.twitter.com/dRjfwcggO1 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) February 15, 2017

Our Morgan Kyrklund and Cynthia Washington are looking into how the closure will impact businesses in the area.

Watch team coverage this morning on KOLD News 13 and FOX 11 Daybreak.

For everything you need to know about the closure, including alternate routes, CLICK HERE.

Mostly sunny and windy today with highs near 70 degrees.

We'll stay in the mid-70s throughout the week.

On Saturday, get ready for rain. Scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast.

