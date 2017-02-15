UPDATE: All lanes open after crash near Ina Road construction - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: All lanes open after crash near Ina Road construction

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eastbound Interstate 10 is back open near Sunset Road after a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Northwest Fire District, three semis were involved. 

No one was hurt. 

This is in the area of the Ina Interchange Project, which officially began at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

