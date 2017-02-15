UPDATE: All lanes open after crash near Ina Road construction

Eastbound Interstate 10 is back open near Sunset Road after a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to the Northwest Fire District, three semis were involved.

Multiple vehicle traffic accident eastbound I-10 near Sunset. Only 1 lane open. Will cause delays for morning commute. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) February 15, 2017

No one was hurt.

This is in the area of the Ina Interchange Project, which officially began at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

#CRASH: Early AM Crash already reported in the #ProjectIna construction area! Minor delays on EB I-10 at Or Grove. pic.twitter.com/ma5oMIiVc4 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) February 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.