UPDATE: All lanes open after crash near Ina Road construction

There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
