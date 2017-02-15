Ina closure could mean big business for Cortaro

As the Ina Interchange Project begins, drivers planning to head west on Interstate 10 will now have to go north on Thornydale and Cortaro Farms roads in order to get around the closure.

While many businesses near Ina Road have mixed feelings about the construction, businesses near Cortaro Farms Road are excited about what the detour will mean for them.

Orange construction signs rerouting drivers through Thornydale and Cortaro due to #ProjectIna #tucson pic.twitter.com/HymdFqpg5h — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) February 15, 2017

“For years we had a line out of the door, and it wwould be amazing if we got back to that,” said Jaimie Zabaleta, manager of Jerry Bobs. “I would be totally ecstatic.”

A shopping center in the area is home to several restaurants, a grocery store and even a UFC gym.

Many business owners said they aren't expecting a large increase in foot traffic, but are prepared for some more people to stop by.

“We are a huge family gym," said Esther Chupp, owner of UFC Gym. "To see lots of families and kids working out would be great."

And they have a plan to get people through their doors.

A handful of businesses have added signage on Thornydale Road so people driving by can see what this shopping center has to offer.

“We are hoping that at least more people will know that we are here,” Chupp said. “People who drive by who would not normally drive by will see our sign and come in and check us out."

