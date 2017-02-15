Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns himself in to deputies - Tucson News Now

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash turns himself in to deputies

By Tucson News Now Staff
David Martinez-Campa (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) David Martinez-Campa (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Monday, Feb. 13, in connection with a Feb. 1 fatal hit-and-run crash on Tucson's south side.

David Martinez-Campa, 31, turned himself in to deputies and allegedly told them his vehicle was involved in the collision that killed 21-year-old Michael Hartman.

Martinez-Campa was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury or death.

