Car deaths at nine-year high, according to report

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
The Pima Association of Governments challenged members of the Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.
There are several major road projects across Pima County that crews hope to have finished before the wet weather arrives.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.
