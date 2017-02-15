Car deaths at nine-year high, according to report

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A report released Wednesday, Feb. 15, from the National Safety Council said car deaths in 2016 are estimated to be the highest they have been in nine years.

Preliminary data shows as many as 40,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2016 - a 6 percent increase over 2015 and a 14 percent increase over 2014. The report said it's the most dramatic two-year escalation since 1964, and shows that 2016 may have been the deadliest year on the nation's roads since 2007.

In Arizona, 950 vehicle deaths were reported in 2016. That's an 8 percent increase from 2015, and a 24 percent increase since 2014. Arizona is one of 36 states where the reported deaths went up over the past year.

A survey was released with the report, and gives a look at the risky things drivers are doing.

According to the survey 83 percent of drivers believe safety is a concern. But a number of people "say they are comfortable speeding (64 percent), texting either manually or through voice controls (47 percent), driving while impaired by marijuana (13 percent), or driving after they feel they've had too much alcohol (10 percent)."

According to estimates, the cost of motor-vehicle deaths, injuries and property damage last year was $432.5 billion, an increase of 12 percent from 2015. The report said the cost includes wage and productivity losses, medical expenses, administrative expenses, employer costs and property damage.

The National Safety Council has issued traffic fatality estimates since 1921. The organization states they are a nonprofit organization with a mission to "eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities."

They reportedly use data from the National Center for Health Statistics. According to the release, deaths occurring within 100 days of the crash, on public roadways, private roadways, parking lots and driveways are included in the estimates.

See the report HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.