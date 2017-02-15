UPDATE: Investigation, complaint against Tucson cosmetology student have been dismissed

A Tucson cosmetology student who gave free haircuts to the homeless faced an investigation by the state board. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Good news.

The investigation and complaint filed against Juan Carlos Montes de Oca has been dismissed, according to Gloria Ramirez with the AZ State Board of Cosmetology.

"I found out they dismissed the charges and I was really elated and happy to hear that. I’m glad my community came together to support me and my mission," said Montes de Oca. "Hopefully other people can join in and do it too."

We reached out to the State Board of Cosmetology on Friday, Feb. 17, but they have not returned our request for an interview.

Thanks to public outcry after a story KOLD News 13 first brought you, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey had asked a state licensing board to drop an investigation into a Tucson cosmetology student.

Juan Carlos Montes de Oca found himself in hot water with the board after giving free haircuts to the homeless.

The Arizona State Board of Cosmetology is investigating a complaint against him for practicing without a license.

This is outrageous. Our job as public servants is to support our citizens' efforts to improve the lives of others, not threaten them. https://t.co/ewnf8WmgCS — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) February 15, 2017

In a letter to the board, Ducey said, "I find this outrageous, and I call on you to end your investigation, save Mr. Montes de Oca the inconvenience of having to travel to Phoenix to appear before your body, and waive any fees or penalties the cosmetology board is considering against him."

Montes de Oca said he wasn't expecting the governor to acknowledge his case, but is grateful for Ducey's support.

"I love that he finds my story moving and inspirational because I find him very inspiring as well," Montes de Oca said. "I'm very thankful that he wrote this letter and he's got my back."

"I love that he finds my story moving" said Juan Carlos Montesdeoca while visiting Santa Rita Park, where he hopes to help the homeless. pic.twitter.com/OR4Ac9vWfj — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 16, 2017

Montes de Oca said he wrote a formal letter to the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology about the complaint and is still waiting for a response. He said he sent it Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Tucson News Now reached out to the board's executive director Donna Aune to comment on Ducey's letter, but she has not yet responded.

Aune declined to comment Thursday, Feb. 9, because it is an active investigation. But she said she stood by the words written in the state statute that says in part “A person shall not perform or attempt to perform cosmetology without a license or practice in any place other than in a licensed salon.”

Montes de Oca, who hopes to one day run a "salon on wheels" in his hometown of Douglas that caters to people in need, said he isn't going to stop fighting for what he believes is right.

"It's not a crime to help other people. It's not a crime to make people beautiful," Montes de Oca said. "I was just trying to help out and do a good deed and I'm very moved that the community has my back because I've got theirs 100 percent."

