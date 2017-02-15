Nogales police chief fired, councilman wants answers

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Tucson Fire Department was also at the scene and transported 47-year-old Arnulfo Bustamante to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. According to a TPD release Bustamante passed away from his injuries several hours later.
The Tucson Fire Department was also at the scene and transported 47-year-old Arnulfo Bustamante to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. According to a TPD release Bustamante passed away from his injuries several hours later.
A father’s love for his daughter has turned into a massive art project involving artists from around the world.
A father’s love for his daughter has turned into a massive art project involving artists from around the world.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
PCSD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman's purse on April 25 at the Walmart at 2175 West Ruthrauff Road.
PCSD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman's purse on April 25 at the Walmart at 2175 West Ruthrauff Road.
Tucson Border Patrol identifies the man involved in a shooting with agents at an immigration checkpoint.
Tucson Border Patrol identifies the man involved in a shooting with agents at an immigration checkpoint.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.