Nogales police chief fired, councilman wants answers

Nogales police Chief Derek Arnson has been fired, according to city councilman Marcelino Varona Jr.

Varona said that he received an email from City Manager Carlos Rivera which stated Arnson's last day on the job was Monday, Feb. 13.

The elected leader said he was surprised to learn about the termination. Arnson was currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Varona said he wants Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate what prompted Arnson to be placed on leave and the investigation that followed.

"When something involves a law enforcement agency, there's got to be a sense of transparency and fairness," he said.

A call to the mayor's office for clarification was directed to the city manager's office. A call for comment has not been returned by Rivera as of Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15.

Varona said he wants answers too. He said Arnson has a good reputation in Nogales and citizens want to know what happened.

"The community has approached me about this," he said.

A special session of the Nogales City Council has been called for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3:45 p.m. The agenda lists several items from Varona that include "Place City Manager on Leave" and "Appoint Acting City Manager."

Varona said the agenda items are not in response to the firing of Arnson, but because of a number of issues that he's noticed with the city manager's performance.

