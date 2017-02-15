Sierra Vista man accused of molesting child

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A 52-year-old Sierra Vista man has been accused of molesting a young child, authorities said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Gordon Mason Miller was arrested Monday, Feb. 13, on charges of molestation of a child and indecent exposure.

The SVPD said Miller is being held without bond.

